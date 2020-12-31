Pakistan increases petrol price by Rs2.31/litre in 'New Year gift'

Pakistan increases petrol price by Rs2.31/litre in 'New Year gift'
ISLAMABAD – The federal government has approved an increase of Rs2.31 per litre in petrol prices for first half of January 2021.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) had recommended a surge of Rs10 per litre while it was rejected by Prime Minister Imran Khan to not put extra burden on people.

With the latest increase, the petrol price has reached Rs106, which will come into effect from midnight today.

The premier has rejected Ogra suggestion to raise diesel prices by Rs8.37 per litre as he has approved Rs1.80 increase in it. The new price of the diesel has reached Rs110.24/litre.

Earlier on December 15, an increase of Rs3 per litre on petrol was announced, which now sell at Rs103.69 per litre.

Prices of Hi-speed diesel, after Rs3 per litre increase, now sold at 108.44 per litre while other products such as Kerosene oil saw Rs5 per litre surge in retail.

