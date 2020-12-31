PML-N will file treason case against Imran Khan over Kashmir ‘sellout’, says Ahsan Iqbal
LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal said that if our party forms a government in future, we will file a treason case against Imran Khan for ‘bargaining away Kashmir’, Dawn News reported on Wednesday.
While addressing a workers' convention at Kashmir House in Islamabad, Iqbal said, no Indian government had the courage to change the status of the occupied Kashmir. But on Aug 5 previous year, BJP-led government unilaterally changed it.
The former interior minister alleged Prime Minister Imran Khan for ‘bargaining away Kashmir in a meeting with United States President Donald Trump.’
"We know that our intelligence agencies informed Imran that India had sent 200,000 troops into disputed territory, and that he should tour alliances to stop this atrocity but he did not," Iqbal added.
