PML-N will file treason case against Imran Khan over Kashmir ‘sellout’, says Ahsan Iqbal
Web Desk
10:52 AM | 31 Dec, 2020
PML-N will file treason case against Imran Khan over Kashmir ‘sellout’, says Ahsan Iqbal
Share

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal said that if our party forms a government in future, we will file a treason case against Imran Khan for ‘bargaining away Kashmir’, Dawn News reported on Wednesday.

While addressing a workers' convention at Kashmir House in Islamabad, Iqbal said, no Indian government had the courage to change the status of the occupied Kashmir. But on Aug 5 previous year, BJP-led government unilaterally changed it.

The former interior minister alleged Prime Minister Imran Khan for ‘bargaining away Kashmir in a meeting with United States President Donald Trump.’

"We know that our intelligence agencies informed Imran that India had sent 200,000 troops into disputed territory, and that he should tour alliances to stop this atrocity but he did not," Iqbal added.

PM Imran says India running anti-Pakistan ... 11:18 PM | 30 Dec, 2020

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Indian media is spreading fallacious propaganda against Pakistan to ...

More From This Category
Aamir Liaquat divorces first wife Syeda Bushra ...
01:26 PM | 31 Dec, 2020
How to cope with hard times, PM Imran tells youth ...
02:00 PM | 31 Dec, 2020
CJP takes suo motu notice of attack on temple in ...
12:30 PM | 31 Dec, 2020
AC grants NAB 14-day physical remand of Khawaja ...
12:09 PM | 31 Dec, 2020
Aerial firing video lands Pashto singer Neelum ...
11:21 AM | 31 Dec, 2020
Pakistan Army soldier martyred in exchange of ...
09:58 AM | 31 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aamir Liaquat divorces first wife Syeda Bushra Iqbal
01:26 PM | 31 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr