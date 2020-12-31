Police in action after Pakistan's first woman cabbie assaulted in Rawalpindi
08:48 PM | 31 Dec, 2020
Police in action after Pakistan's first woman cabbie assaulted in Rawalpindi
RAWALPINDI – Top cop in one of Pakistan's twin cities has taken notice of torture on Zahida Kazmi, Pakistan’s first female taxi driver, this week. 

In response to DailyPakistan’s story that was published yesterday, the Rawalpindi police said in a tweet: “CPO Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas has taken stern notice of the incident on December 25th, Case registered.” 

The 62-year-old widow, in a video statement, had asked for justice after being beaten up and verbally abused by a man in broad day light.

Kazmi said as her daughter’s exams were approaching, she went out to get a pen and a register for her. On her way back home, she saw two guys fighting with each other on road. The woman stopped and tried to to stop them from fighting while asking what they were fighting over. Unforeseeably, one of those men hurled abuse at her. Not only that but also beat her, twisted her arm, and threw punches at her.

Pakistan's first female taxi driver abused, ... 07:30 PM | 30 Dec, 2020

ISLAMABAD – Zahida Kazmi, Pakistan’s first female taxi driver, has been thrashed and beaten up by a man in ...

