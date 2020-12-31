Police in action after Pakistan's first woman cabbie assaulted in Rawalpindi
Share
RAWALPINDI – Top cop in one of Pakistan's twin cities has taken notice of torture on Zahida Kazmi, Pakistan’s first female taxi driver, this week.
In response to DailyPakistan’s story that was published yesterday, the Rawalpindi police said in a tweet: “CPO Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas has taken stern notice of the incident on December 25th, Case registered.”
CPO Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas has taken stern notice of the incident on December 25th, Case registered.https://t.co/R1lpTKLqAX— Rawalpindi Police (@RwpPolice) December 30, 2020
CPO further said the Rawalpindi Police is pursuing zero tolerance against those involved in harassment, violence and exploitation of women.
The 62-year-old widow, in a video statement, had asked for justice after being beaten up and verbally abused by a man in broad day light.
Kazmi said as her daughter’s exams were approaching, she went out to get a pen and a register for her. On her way back home, she saw two guys fighting with each other on road. The woman stopped and tried to to stop them from fighting while asking what they were fighting over. Unforeseeably, one of those men hurled abuse at her. Not only that but also beat her, twisted her arm, and threw punches at her.
Pakistan's first female taxi driver abused, ... 07:30 PM | 30 Dec, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Zahida Kazmi, Pakistan’s first female taxi driver, has been thrashed and beaten up by a man in ...
- 12 siblings, who were born in Pakistan, set new Guinness World Record09:19 PM | 31 Dec, 2020
- Police in action after Pakistan's first woman cabbie assaulted in ...08:48 PM | 31 Dec, 2020
- Babar Azam only Pakistan batsman to be included in ICC Test ranking08:15 PM | 31 Dec, 2020
-
- Pakistan, China sign $100m deal for National Highway-5 repair07:28 PM | 31 Dec, 2020
- Aiman and Minal Khan’s father passes away05:09 PM | 31 Dec, 2020
- Doppelganger alert! Social media finds Ayeza Khan's look-alike04:53 PM | 31 Dec, 2020
- Hadiqa Kiani and Hadiya Hashmi release new video on New Year04:34 PM | 31 Dec, 2020
-
- Controversies of Pakistani celebs in 202011:02 PM | 30 Dec, 2020
- 10 geological discoveries the mainstream media missed in 202009:37 PM | 30 Dec, 2020
- Famous figures who left the world in 202006:20 PM | 30 Dec, 2020