Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 31 December 2020
08:21 AM | 31 Dec, 2020
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs113,600 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 97,400 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 89283 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 104,133 at the closing of the market.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 113,600
|PKR 1,590
|Karachi
|PKR 113,600
|PKR 1,590
|Islamabad
|PKR 113,600
|PKR 1,590
|Peshawar
|PKR 113,600
|PKR 1,590
|Quetta
|PKR 113,600
|PKR 1,590
|Sialkot
|PKR 113,600
|PKR 1,590
|Attock
|PKR 113,600
|PKR 1,590
|Gujranwala
|PKR 113,600
|PKR 1,590
|Jehlum
|PKR 113,600
|PKR 1,590
|Multan
|PKR 113,600
|PKR 1,590
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 113,600
|PKR 1,590
|Gujrat
|PKR 113,600
|PKR 1,590
|Nawabshah
|PKR 113,600
|PKR 1,590
|Chakwal
|PKR 113,600
|PKR 1,590
|Hyderabad
|PKR 113,600
|PKR 1,590
|Nowshehra
|PKR 113,600
|PKR 1,590
|Sargodha
|PKR 113,600
|PKR 1,590
|Faisalabad
|PKR 113,600
|PKR 1,590
|Mirpur
|PKR 113,600
|PKR 1,590
