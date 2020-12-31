Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 31 December 2020
Web Desk
08:21 AM | 31 Dec, 2020
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 31 December 2020
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs113,600 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 97,400 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 89283 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 104,133 at the closing of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 113,600 PKR 1,590
Karachi PKR 113,600 PKR 1,590
Islamabad PKR 113,600 PKR 1,590
Peshawar PKR 113,600 PKR 1,590
Quetta PKR 113,600 PKR 1,590
Sialkot PKR 113,600 PKR 1,590
Attock PKR 113,600 PKR 1,590
Gujranwala PKR 113,600 PKR 1,590
Jehlum PKR 113,600 PKR 1,590
Multan PKR 113,600 PKR 1,590
Bahawalpur PKR 113,600 PKR 1,590
Gujrat PKR 113,600 PKR 1,590
Nawabshah PKR 113,600 PKR 1,590
Chakwal PKR 113,600 PKR 1,590
Hyderabad PKR 113,600 PKR 1,590
Nowshehra PKR 113,600 PKR 1,590
Sargodha PKR 113,600 PKR 1,590
Faisalabad PKR 113,600 PKR 1,590
Mirpur PKR 113,600 PKR 1,590

