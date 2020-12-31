UN condemns Trump’s pardon to Blackwater agents convicted in Iraq’s Nisour Square massacre

NEW YORK – UN human rights experts have expressed outrage after US President Donald Trump pardoned four convicted Blackwater contractors involved in the killing of 14 unarmed Iraqi civilians in 2007— in what later called as the Nisour Square massacre.

The five experts – Lilian Bobea, Chris Kwaja, Ravindran Daniel and Sorcha MacLeod and Jelena Aparac – termed the move a violation of international law as the Geneva Conventions “oblige States to hold war criminals accountable” even when acting “as private security contractors. They reminded that the men were legally tried and convicted for the crimes.

“Pardoning the Blackwater contractors is an affront to justice and to the victims of the Nisour Square massacre and their families,” said Jelena Aparac, Chair-Rapporteur of the Working Group on the use of mercenaries in a statement.

“These pardons violate US obligations under international law and more broadly undermine humanitarian law and human rights at a global level.”

#Blackwater: The pardons granted to four convicted private security contractors for war crimes in #Iraq violate #US obligations under international law, UN experts say. They call on all States parties to the Geneva Conventions to condemn the pardons 👉 https://t.co/N37RIKLkO5 pic.twitter.com/Kh771RZQDN — UN Special Procedures (@UN_SPExperts) December 30, 2020

The Working Group expressed extreme concern that by permitting private security contractors to operate with impunity in armed conflicts, States would be encouraged to circumvent their humanitarian law obligations by outsourcing core military operations to the private sector.

In 2015, the US courts found Nicholas Slatten guilty of first-degree murder, while Paul Slough, Evan Liberty and Dustin Heard were convicted of voluntary and attempted manslaughter.

President Trump pardoned all four on 22 December.

Jelena Aparac said, “Ensuring accountability for such crimes is fundamental to humanity and to the community of nations”.

The UN experts upheld that pardons, amnesties, or any other forms of exculpation for war crimes “open doors to future abuses” when States contract private military and security companies for inherent State functions.