US flies B-52 bombers over Persian Gulf amid Iran tensions

WASHINGTON – A pair of the B-52 bomber plane on Wednesday flew to the western portion of the Persian Gulf as a show of force against Iran.

The move comes off to underscore the US military's commitment to regional security and demonstrate a unique ability to rapidly deploy combat power on short notice. The recent deployment in the Middle East in the last 45 days is the third in a row.

General Frank McKenzie, the commander of US Central Command said they are fully able to respond to any aggression directed to their interests.

Amid the ongoing tensions between the U.S and Iran, the Islamic republic may seek to retaliate against the US threat to mark the anniversary of the drone strike that killed Gen. Qasem Soleimani in January 3rd, 2019.

Top Iranian nuclear scientist assassinated near ... 08:13 PM | 27 Nov, 2020 TEHRAN - A senior Iranian nuclear scientist was assassinated in Damavand, east of Tehran, on Friday, confirmed ...

Earlier on November 27, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, an Iranian nuclear scientist, who the U.S. believed was behind Iran’s nuclear technology, got assassinated near Tehran.

The veteran B-52 bombers are a long-range heavy bomber that is capable of flying at high subsonic speeds. They are designed to fly up to 50,000 feet. It can carry nuclear or precision-guided conventional ordnance with global reach precision navigation capability.