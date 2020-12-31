US nurse contracts coronavirus days after receiving Pfizer vaccination
Web Desk
05:20 PM | 31 Dec, 2020
US nurse contracts coronavirus days after receiving Pfizer vaccination
Share

LOS ANGELES – A 45-year-old nurse in California has tested positive for Covid-19 more than a week after receiving Pfizer Inc's vaccine, American media reports. 

Matthew W. became sick on Christmas Eve after working a shift in the Covid-19 unit, the ABC News said in report this week. He got the chills and later came down with muscle aches and fatigue., 

He went to a drive-up hospital testing site and tested positive for Covid-19 the day after Christmas, the report added. 

Medical expert and the US drug maker said the body needs more time to build up protection. 

US confirms first case of new COVID-19 strain in ... 08:51 AM | 30 Dec, 2020

WASHINGTON – The US state of Colorado has recorded what is believed to be America's first case of the ...

Pfizer “will review all available information on this case and all reports of any confirmed diagnosis following vaccination,” the drug maker said in a statement to Reuters. 

“Based on our Phase 3 safety and efficacy study, the vaccine provides some protection against Covid-19 within about 10 days of the first dose and substantially boosted after the second dose, supporting the need for a 2-dose vaccination series”, it said. 

Individuals may have contracted disease prior to or right after vaccination”, the statement added.

More From This Category
US flies B-52 bombers over Persian Gulf amid Iran ...
04:15 PM | 31 Dec, 2020
2020 finally ending, but New Year's revelries ...
03:44 PM | 31 Dec, 2020
China okays first indigenous vaccine with 79.3% ...
03:31 PM | 31 Dec, 2020
In a first, UN Chief’s New Year message ...
11:46 AM | 31 Dec, 2020
Pakistan confirms 58 new deaths, 2,475 fresh ...
10:11 AM | 31 Dec, 2020
Pakistan decides to procure Covid vaccine from ...
10:39 PM | 30 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aiman and Minal Khan’s father passes away
05:09 PM | 31 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr