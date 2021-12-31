Areeba Habib ties the knot in a beautiful Nikkah ceremony (VIDEOS)
Web Desk
05:36 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
Areeba Habib ties the knot in a beautiful Nikkah ceremony (VIDEOS)
Share

Congratulations are in order for model-actor Areeba Habib who has tied the knot with Saadain Imran Sheikh in a stunning daytime Nikkah ceremony.

Sealing the deal with a fairytale wedding, the beautiful ceremony was packed with several emotionally charged adorable moments.

The Jalan star donned an exquisite red lehenga bridal outfit designed by Hussain Rehar as she beamed at her Nikkah. On the other hand, the groom looked dapper in a traditional black kurta shalwar. Here are some glimpses of her Nikkah:

A clip of the bride signing the nikah papers has also become the highlight of the event. Moreover, an adorable video of the couple sharing a sweet moment has been winning hearts.

Earlier, Areeba announced her wedding date by sharing pictures of the invitation package on her Instagram handle.

On the work front, Habib is gearing up for her comeback on the small screen alongside Osama Tahir, Saboor Aly, and Syed Shafaat Ali.

Areeba Habib looks stunning on her Mayun ceremony 05:20 PM | 30 Dec, 2021

Jalan star Areeba Habib is all set to tie the knot with Saadain Imran Sheikh and her dreamy Mayon pictures are storming ...

More From This Category
'The show must go on' - Adnan Siddiqui bids ...
04:00 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain recovering after being ...
03:30 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
Hira Mani and Muneeb Butt pair up for upcoming ...
01:50 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
Areeba Habib looks stunning on her Mayun ceremony
05:20 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
Juggan Kazim lands in hot waters for mimicking ...
04:42 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
Nora Fatehi tests positive for coronavirus
03:45 PM | 30 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Areeba Habib ties the knot in a beautiful Nikkah ceremony (VIDEOS)
05:36 PM | 31 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr