Areeba Habib ties the knot in a beautiful Nikkah ceremony (VIDEOS)
Congratulations are in order for model-actor Areeba Habib who has tied the knot with Saadain Imran Sheikh in a stunning daytime Nikkah ceremony.
Sealing the deal with a fairytale wedding, the beautiful ceremony was packed with several emotionally charged adorable moments.
The Jalan star donned an exquisite red lehenga bridal outfit designed by Hussain Rehar as she beamed at her Nikkah. On the other hand, the groom looked dapper in a traditional black kurta shalwar. Here are some glimpses of her Nikkah:
A clip of the bride signing the nikah papers has also become the highlight of the event. Moreover, an adorable video of the couple sharing a sweet moment has been winning hearts.
Earlier, Areeba announced her wedding date by sharing pictures of the invitation package on her Instagram handle.
On the work front, Habib is gearing up for her comeback on the small screen alongside Osama Tahir, Saboor Aly, and Syed Shafaat Ali.
