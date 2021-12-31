ASI among two gunned down in Karachi
KARACHI – Armed men gunned down two people including a Sindh Police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) in Karachi’s Soldier Bazaar on Friday.
The incident occurred at Soldier Bazaar No 2 area, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East Qamar Raza Jaskani.
The victims, identified as Javed Baloch, and Mohammad Muqaddas, were travelling on a motorcycle when four suspects on two motorcycles followed them and opened fire at the victims.
The deceased were residents of the Lyari’s Chakiwara neighbourhood.
According to the initial police inquiry, a 9mm pistol was used in the event, and 13 pieces of 9mm pistol ammunition were collected from the scene.
The early investigation, according to the SSP East, suggests that the incident took place due to personal enmity and did not take place due to resistance to robbery.
According to police sources, the slain Javed Baloch was an assistant sub-inspector of Sindh Police.
