Babar Azam shares his most memorable moment of 2021

LAHORE – In a special edition of the PCB Podcast, Pakistan captain Babar Azam reviews 2021 in which Pakistan won Test series against South Africa, Zimbabwe and Bangladesh, reached the semifinals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and had mixed results in the six ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League ODIs.

In 2021, Babar not only enhanced his reputation as an inspirational leader in the making, he also showed amazing consistency with the bat across all formats by scoring 416 runs in eight Tests, 405 runs in six ODIs and 939 runs in 29 T20Is.

Also featuring in the show are respected cricket commentators Ian Bishop of West Indies and New Zealand Simon Doull.

37th edition of PCB Podcast is out now! Follow the link to hear how Babar Azam reviews 2021 along with Ian Bishop and Simon Doull sharing their thoughts on the evolvement of Cricket in Pakistan.

“Playing against Pakistan at that time was one of our toughest match-ups in international cricket,” Ian Bishop recalled as he heaped praise on Pakistan for regularly producing outstanding fast bowlers, which, in his views, will always make Pakistan highly competitive.

Simon Doull says when he first came to Pakistan in 1995, it was the excitement of touring another country, adding he enjoyed playing against the likes of Wasim Akram and Waqas Younis. The former fast bowler also shared his views on the quality of the Pakistan men’s team as well as the players the side boasts.