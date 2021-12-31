Pakistan Day parade to feature fly-past by Chinese J-10 fighter jets
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said the Pakistan Day parade on March 23 next year will feature a fly-past by Chinese multirole J-10C fighter jets.
The statement put to rest longtime rumours of Islamabad having purchased the planes from its longtime ally.
The Pakistan Day parade is held on March 23 every year to commemorate the Lahore Resolution, which was adopted on the same day in 1940 and laid the foundation for a Muslim-majority state in South Asia.
“VIP guests are coming [to attend the 23rd March ceremony],” Ahmed told reporters this week. “For the first time in Pakistan, the fly-past ceremony of JS-10 (J-10C) is being held. In response to Rafale, Pakistan Air Force is going to perform a fly-past with Chinese JS-10 planes. This is in response to Rafale, a complete squadron of JS-10 (J-10C) aircraft will fly-past.”
He was referring to arch-rival India’s purchase of French-made Rafale combat jets, which employ dual-capable systems that can be modified as nuclear weapon delivery platforms.
In 2016, India signed a deal to buy 36 Rafale fighter jets from France for around $8.7 billion, the country’s first major acquisition of combat planes in two decades and a boost for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plan to rebuild an aging fleet.
At the time, the Indian air force was down to 33 squadrons, against its requirement of 45 to face both China, with which it has a festering border dispute, and nuclear-armed rival Pakistan. India has so far received 26 of the 36 planes.
IN PICS: A spectacular show of military might at ... 03:43 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan armed forces exhibited their might in the Pakistan Day parade which was held at the Shakarparian ...
- Why soil drenching is important in agriculture?12:06 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
- Why farm yard manure use is essential?08:49 AM | 25 Dec, 2021
- Understand your land and increase profit06:29 AM | 22 Dec, 2021
- MOU signed| Department of Irrigation under Department of Agriculture, ...08:48 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
- Crop Insurance: Farmer Friendly Program07:54 AM | 19 Dec, 2021
- Iqra Aziz joins Eva Longoria in Dubai to learn how to fight sexual ...12:55 AM | 31 Dec, 2021
-
- Pakistan Day parade to feature fly-past by Chinese J-10 fighter jets12:15 AM | 31 Dec, 2021
- A 'heir' of Mughal emperor lays claim to New Delhi's Red Fort11:45 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
- ‘Tribute to Heroes’ – PTV to air ISPR documentary on Karakoram ...11:16 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
- Juggan Kazim lands in hot waters for mimicking Alizeh Shah’s ramp ...04:42 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
- Nora Fatehi tests positive for coronavirus03:45 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
- Urvashi Rautela takes off her top while dancing in front of camera02:45 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
- Top Viral Moments of 2021 in Pakistan07:00 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
- Sports Year Ender 2021: A glimpse at Pakistan’s historic moments07:30 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
- Pakistan’s Best Music Moments in 202107:50 PM | 28 Dec, 2021
- PM Imran is 2021's most admired man in Pakistan, YouGov survey shows09:53 AM | 15 Dec, 2021