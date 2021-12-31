COAS Bajwa lauds medical community’s role in fight against Covid-19

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday said that doctors and healthcare workers are the heroes who worked tirelessly for the safety and well-being of the people of Pakistan during COVID-19 despite all of the challenges.

He expressed these views while addressing as a chief guest on the occasion of 54th Convocation Ceremony of College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP).

The 54th Convocation Ceremony of College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP), was held at Jinnah Convention Centre Islamabad, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

On arrival, the COAS was received by Vice President CPSP Professor Shoaib Shafi.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS congratulated the fellowship and membership of CPSP on achieving important milestone in their careers.

He especially lauded the role of CPSP in enabling Pakistan’s doctors and physicians to achieve specialization in respective fields at par with contemporary international forums.

General Bajwa appreciated the exemplary role and services of medical community as front line warriors against the Pandemic.

“Nation pays tribute to all those doctors and paramedics who sacrificed their lives as first responders in battling against pandemic while saving many precious lives,” the COAS reiterated.

While mentioning immense contributions of Army Medical Corps to National health Care system, he said that all available resources would be utilised to ensure safety and security of the people of Pakistan.

The COAS awarded degrees to successful graduates and also awarded medals to high achievers.

The Army Chief was also conferred honorary fellowship of CPSP.