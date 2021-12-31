Covid-19: Omicron on the rise in Pakistan

KARACHI – Eleven family members tested positive for Omicron, the new variant of the coronavirus, in Karachi.

Twelve cases of Omicron have also been reported in Islamabad, increasing the percentage to 1% in the country.

According to reports, 482 cases have been reported, while three people have lost their lives to the virus.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has put forward the interim guidelines for the booster shots and has urged people to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

The NCOC reports that 30% of the country’s total population and 46% of the eligible population has been vaccinated.

30% of country’s total population and 46% of eligible population stand vaccinated! 🇵🇰 ! In wake of rising threat of Omicron, please get yourself fully vaccinated and follow SOPs! Wear mask, avoid crowded places and ensure social distancing! — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) December 30, 2021

Meanwhile, Omicron cases are rising in Islamabad with 12 more people reported positive.

District Health Officer Dr Zaeem Zia said that the number of confirmed cases has increased to 32.

He further said that there will be an increase in the cases and the citizens should follow SOPs and guidelines.