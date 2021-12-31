Dazzling fireworks staged in Sydney as world begins welcoming New Year (VIDEO)
Share
New Zealand and Australia have welcomed in the New Year, 2022, with an impressive light show and fireworks display staged in Auckland and Sydney, respectively.
People around the globe are preparing to say goodbye to 2021, which saw coronavirus waves and lockdowns.
However, the Omicron variant threat has forced various European countries to impose curbs to prevent spread of the infection.
Public in New Zealand witnessed a silent light display in Auckland after a small outbreak of Covid disrupted all plans.
New Year Celebration in New Zealand Auckland #NewYear2022 #Newyear pic.twitter.com/r9gLxQjD84— Malik Ali Raza (@MalikAliiRaza) December 31, 2021
In Sydney, an incredible fireworks display was held at the city’s harbour. A number of people were present on the occasion as Australia has managed to control Covid-19. Last week, it experience a wave of Omicron variant after some passengers travelling back from the UK detected with the infection.
New Year Celebration in Sydney Harbour, Australia #NewYear2022 pic.twitter.com/NyA6OATo1I— Malik Ali Raza (@MalikAliiRaza) December 31, 2021
Australia has allowed partygoers to dance and attend gatherings as they show their vaccine passport.
On the other hand, people will give a mute welcome to the New Year in various parts of the world as fireworks called off over Paris’s Arc de Triomphe and the Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur.
The traditional fireworks display in London has been cancelled by Sadiq Khan after the capital witnessed a surge in Omicron cases.
UAE announces New Year holidays for all residents 06:36 PM | 19 Dec, 2021
ABU DHABI – The UAE has announced New Year holidays for public and private sectors across all ministries and ...
- Why soil drenching is important in agriculture?12:06 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
- Why farm yard manure use is essential?08:49 AM | 25 Dec, 2021
- Understand your land and increase profit06:29 AM | 22 Dec, 2021
- MOU signed| Department of Irrigation under Department of Agriculture, ...08:48 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
- Crop Insurance: Farmer Friendly Program07:54 AM | 19 Dec, 2021
- SBP announces bank holiday on Jan 308:00 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Dazzling fireworks staged in Sydney as world begins welcoming New ...07:31 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
-
- Pakistan-China joint research chamber launched in Karachi, Beijing06:41 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Iqra Aziz joins Eva Longoria in Dubai to learn how to fight sexual ...06:27 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- 'The show must go on' - Adnan Siddiqui bids farewell to 202104:00 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain recovering after being hospitalised in ...03:30 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Hira Mani and Muneeb Butt pair up for upcoming drama 'Qismat'01:50 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
-
- Top Viral Moments of 2021 in Pakistan07:00 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
- Sports Year Ender 2021: A glimpse at Pakistan’s historic moments07:30 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
- Pakistan’s Best Music Moments in 202107:50 PM | 28 Dec, 2021