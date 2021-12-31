Dazzling fireworks staged in Sydney as world begins welcoming New Year (VIDEO)

New Zealand and Australia have welcomed in the New Year, 2022, with an impressive light show and fireworks display staged in Auckland and Sydney, respectively.

People around the globe are preparing to say goodbye to 2021, which saw coronavirus waves and lockdowns.

However, the Omicron variant threat has forced various European countries to impose curbs to prevent spread of the infection.

Public in New Zealand witnessed a silent light display in Auckland after a small outbreak of Covid disrupted all plans.

In Sydney, an incredible fireworks display was held at the city’s harbour. A number of people were present on the occasion as Australia has managed to control Covid-19. Last week, it experience a wave of Omicron variant after some passengers travelling back from the UK detected with the infection.

Australia has allowed partygoers to dance and attend gatherings as they show their vaccine passport.

On the other hand, people will give a mute welcome to the New Year in various parts of the world as fireworks called off over Paris’s Arc de Triomphe and the Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur.

The traditional fireworks display in London has been cancelled by Sadiq Khan after the capital witnessed a surge in Omicron cases.