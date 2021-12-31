Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain recovering after being hospitalised in critical condition

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf National Assembly member and popular host Aamir Liaquat Hussain had been shifted to the hospital in critical condition due to deteriorating health.

The news was confirmed through his official Twitter handle. Later, the 49-year-old was discharged and is currently in the recovery phase.

عامر لیاقت حسین کی حالت تشویش ناک ساؤتھ سٹی اسپتال منتقل کیا جارہا ہے — Aamir Liaquat Husain (@AamirLiaquat) December 30, 2021

After being discharged, Hussain took to Twitter handle and expressed gratitude for the prayers and love.

Moreover, he also thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for inquiring about his health.

"I am grateful to everyone who prayed for my speedy recovery.", he tweeted on his social media handles.

الحمد للہ رب العالمین میری حالت خطرے سے باہر ہے وزیراعظم کا مشکور ہوں جنہوں نے میری صحت سے متعلق تشویش کا اظہار کیا تمام اہل پاکستان کا ہاتھ جوڑ کر شکریہ بالخصوص بانیان پاکستان کی اولادوں کا جو اسپتال کے باہر بڑی تعداد میں جمع ہوگئے ہیں ملتمس ہوں اپنے اپنے گھروں کو روانہ ہوجائیں — Aamir Liaquat Husain (@AamirLiaquat) December 30, 2021

Liaquat is a Pakistani politician, anchorperson, poet, and religious figure who is infamous for his plethora of controversies and scandals.

Earlier, he confirmed that he will return back to hosting a Bigg Boss themed reality show. The show is named Bol House and the public is eagerly waiting for the show.