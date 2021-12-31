Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain recovering after being hospitalised in critical condition
Share
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf National Assembly member and popular host Aamir Liaquat Hussain had been shifted to the hospital in critical condition due to deteriorating health.
The news was confirmed through his official Twitter handle. Later, the 49-year-old was discharged and is currently in the recovery phase.
عامر لیاقت حسین کی حالت تشویش ناک ساؤتھ سٹی اسپتال منتقل کیا جارہا ہے— Aamir Liaquat Husain (@AamirLiaquat) December 30, 2021
After being discharged, Hussain took to Twitter handle and expressed gratitude for the prayers and love.
Moreover, he also thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for inquiring about his health.
"I am grateful to everyone who prayed for my speedy recovery.", he tweeted on his social media handles.
الحمد للہ رب العالمین میری حالت خطرے سے باہر ہے وزیراعظم کا مشکور ہوں جنہوں نے میری صحت سے متعلق تشویش کا اظہار کیا تمام اہل پاکستان کا ہاتھ جوڑ کر شکریہ بالخصوص بانیان پاکستان کی اولادوں کا جو اسپتال کے باہر بڑی تعداد میں جمع ہوگئے ہیں ملتمس ہوں اپنے اپنے گھروں کو روانہ ہوجائیں— Aamir Liaquat Husain (@AamirLiaquat) December 30, 2021
Liaquat is a Pakistani politician, anchorperson, poet, and religious figure who is infamous for his plethora of controversies and scandals.
Earlier, he confirmed that he will return back to hosting a Bigg Boss themed reality show. The show is named Bol House and the public is eagerly waiting for the show.
Aamir Liaquat gearing up to host Bigg Boss themed ... 05:05 PM | 6 Dec, 2021
Aamir Liaquat is a Pakistani politician, anchorperson, poet, and religious figure who is infamous for his bizarre mix ...
- Why soil drenching is important in agriculture?12:06 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
- Why farm yard manure use is essential?08:49 AM | 25 Dec, 2021
- Understand your land and increase profit06:29 AM | 22 Dec, 2021
- MOU signed| Department of Irrigation under Department of Agriculture, ...08:48 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
- Crop Insurance: Farmer Friendly Program07:54 AM | 19 Dec, 2021
- vivo V23e Pakistan launch date tipped to be in early January04:37 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
-
-
- Win against India was most memorable moment of 2021: Babar Azam03:00 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- PM Imran launches Naya Pakistan National Health Card in Punjab02:22 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
-
- Hira Mani and Muneeb Butt pair up for upcoming drama 'Qismat'01:50 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
-
- Top Viral Moments of 2021 in Pakistan07:00 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
- Sports Year Ender 2021: A glimpse at Pakistan’s historic moments07:30 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
- Pakistan’s Best Music Moments in 202107:50 PM | 28 Dec, 2021
- PM Imran is 2021's most admired man in Pakistan, YouGov survey shows09:53 AM | 15 Dec, 2021