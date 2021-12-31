Four soldiers martyred in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

Four army soldiers were martyred in a gunbattle with terrorists in North Waziristan District, said ISPR on Friday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the personnel of the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the Mir Ali area of the North Waziristan District after receiving reports about the presence of terrorists there.

During the operation, a gunbattle broke out and during the intense exchange of fire four soldiers embraced shahadat (martyrdom).

The security forces also apprehended a terrorist along with weapons and ammunition.

The martyred soldiers included: Havaldar Munawar, age 40 years, resident of Bahawalnagar; Sepoy Zaka Ullah, age 31 years, resident of Laki Marwat; Sepoy Farhan, age 34 years, resident of Kohat and Sepoy Sheraz, age 30 years, resident of Abbottabad.

The ISPR statement further said that in another operation the members of the security forces killed two terrorists in an operation in Tank.

The security forces here too carried out an intelligence-based operation after getting reports about the presence of terrorists.

The two terrorists killed during the operation were identified as Shahzeb alias Zakir and Daniyal. The forces also seized weapons and ammunition from their hideout.

According to the ISPR, these terrorists were involved in terrorist activities against security forces, target killings and kidnapping for ransom.

About a week ago, a soldier was martyred when a military post came under terrorist attack in Shewa area of North Waziristan district. The terrorists fired at the military post in Shewa, North Waziristan District. Army troops initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists' location.

During intense exchange of fire, Naik Noor Merjan embraced Shahadat. 32-year-old Naik Noor Merjan was a resident of Kurram.