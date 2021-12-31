FPSC makes Covid vaccination mandatory for all candidates
Web Desk
01:15 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
FPSC makes Covid vaccination mandatory for all candidates
Share

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has made anti-Covid vaccination mandatory for CSS and other examinations under the commission.

According to a notification, the commission will bar the candidates who have not been vaccinated against coronavirus from appearing in the exams.

With admission certificates, identity cards, the commission said the candidates must have vaccination cards.

Covid-19: Omicron on the rise in Pakistan 10:27 AM | 31 Dec, 2021

KARACHI – Eleven family members tested positive for Omicron, the new variant of the coronavirus, in ...

On Thursday, 11 family members tested positive for Omicron, the new variant of the coronavirus, in Karachi.

Twelve cases of Omicron have also been reported in Islamabad, increasing the percentage to 1% in the country.

According to reports, 482 cases have been reported, while three people have lost their lives to the virus.

Pakistan reports 515 new Covid-19 cases, 6 deaths 08:40 AM | 31 Dec, 2021

ISLAMABAD − At least six people died of the Covid-19 while 515 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, ...

More From This Category
Nepra reduces electricity tariff
12:45 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
Four soldiers martyred in North Waziristan ...
12:10 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
ASI among two gunned down in Karachi
11:40 AM | 31 Dec, 2021
Covid-19: Omicron on the rise in Pakistan
10:27 AM | 31 Dec, 2021
COAS Bajwa lauds medical community’s role in ...
09:15 AM | 31 Dec, 2021
Pakistan reports 515 new Covid-19 cases, 6 deaths
08:40 AM | 31 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Areeba Habib looks stunning on her Mayun ceremony
05:20 PM | 30 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr