FPSC makes Covid vaccination mandatory for all candidates
ISLAMABAD – The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has made anti-Covid vaccination mandatory for CSS and other examinations under the commission.
According to a notification, the commission will bar the candidates who have not been vaccinated against coronavirus from appearing in the exams.
With admission certificates, identity cards, the commission said the candidates must have vaccination cards.
Covid-19: Omicron on the rise in Pakistan 10:27 AM | 31 Dec, 2021
KARACHI – Eleven family members tested positive for Omicron, the new variant of the coronavirus, in ...
On Thursday, 11 family members tested positive for Omicron, the new variant of the coronavirus, in Karachi.
Twelve cases of Omicron have also been reported in Islamabad, increasing the percentage to 1% in the country.
According to reports, 482 cases have been reported, while three people have lost their lives to the virus.
Pakistan reports 515 new Covid-19 cases, 6 deaths 08:40 AM | 31 Dec, 2021
ISLAMABAD − At least six people died of the Covid-19 while 515 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, ...
