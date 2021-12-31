Hira Mani and Muneeb Butt pair up for upcoming drama 'Qismat'

Lollywood diva Hira Mani and heartthrob Muneeb Butt have paired up for the upcoming drama serial Qismat and needless to say, the drama buffs are loving the fresh on-screen pairing.

Taking to Instagram, Muneeb Butt shares some stunning glimpses from the sets which also featured his beautiful and super talented co-star Hira Mani.

“Sharing screen for the first time with supremely talented Hira Mani. Wait for it!”, the Baandi actor captioned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muneeb Butt (@muneeb_butt)

Moreover, Butt shared a hilarious video where the Meray Paas Tum Hou star was busy clicking pictures whilst ignoring her reel life groom.

"She's my bride but she's busy taking pictures of the other couple in the photo!" complains Butt in the amusing BTS video.

Dressed to the nines, Hira looked drop-dead gorgeous in her pastel green embellished outfit while Muneeb was the ultimate chocolate hero in a classic black suit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

On the work front, Hira Mani has been praised for her spectacular performance in the drama serial Mein Hari Piya.