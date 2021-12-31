Indian troops martyr another three Kashmiri youth in Srinagar
Web Desk
11:00 AM | 31 Dec, 2021
Indian troops martyr another three Kashmiri youth in Srinagar
Share

SRINAGAR – In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred another three Kashmiri youth in Srinagar city today, raising the number of martyred youth in the territory to nine in the past 48 hours.

The youth were martyred by the Indian troops and paramilitary forces during a cordon and search operation in Panthachowk area of the city.

Earlier, the occupational forces had killed six youth in Kashmir's Kulgam and Anantnag districts during the search operations.

On December 1, the UN Human Rights Office criticised the arrest and said that the UAPA "raises serious concerns relating to the right of presumption of innocence along with other due process and fair trial rights."

Indian troops martyr three more Kashmiri youth in ... 12:20 PM | 21 Aug, 2021

Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district on Saturday, ...

More From This Category
A 'heir' of Mughal emperor lays claim to New ...
11:45 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
India kills six separatists, loses soldier in ...
07:32 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
Egypt digitally ‘unwraps’ 3,500-year-old ...
04:15 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
US sets grim record for new daily Covid cases as ...
02:12 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
Ghislaine Maxwell found guilty of sex trafficking ...
01:32 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
Pakistani camels shine at world’s largest camel ...
12:23 PM | 30 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Areeba Habib ties the knot in a beautiful Nikkah ceremony (VIDEOS)
05:36 PM | 31 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr