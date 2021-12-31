Indian troops martyr six more Kashmiri youth in Srinagar
SRINAGAR – In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred six more Kashmiri youth in Srinagar city, today, raising the number of martyred youth in the territory to nine in the past 48 hours.
The youth were martyred by the Indian troops and paramilitary forces during a cordon and search operation in Panthachowk area of the city.
Earlier, three Indian police men and a paramilitary Central Reserve Police personnel were injured in an attack in the same area on Thursday evening.
The operation was continuing till the last reports came in.
The martyrdom of three more Kashmiri youth in Srinagar, today, raised the number of martyred youth to nine since Wednesday.
On December 1, the UN Human Rights Office criticised the arrest and said that the UAPA "raises serious concerns relating to the right of presumption of innocence along with other due process and fair trial rights."
