Iqra Aziz joins Eva Longoria in Dubai to learn how to fight sexual harassment at public places

Pakistani TV actress Iqra Aziz currently seems to be focused on efforts to prevent sexual harassment at public places.

Recently, she attended a training session on how to fight against street harassment and her mentor at the session was American actress Eva Longoria.

Iqra shared on Instagram about the training session she attended in Dubai. "Had the honour of attending a live Stand Up training at the Dubai Expo; organised by L'Oréal Paris in collaboration with Hollaback," she wrote.

"I got to meet Eva Longoria who led the session and explained the 5D methodology to combat sexual harassment in public spaces."

Stand Up is a training programme "designed to help prevent street harassment and build safe, inclusive spaces for all". It trains people to become "Upstanders", individuals who speak up when they see someone being harassed, helping "build a culture where street harassment is seen as unacceptable behaviour".

According to the programme, 80% of women have experienced sexual harassment in public spaces and 76% of people have already witnessed sexual harassment in public spaces. Sexual harassment includes "staring, leering, inappropriate and unwanted gestures", as well as "sexually suggestive commenter jokes about [one's] body" amongst various other forms of actions.

The programme teaches attendees the 5D's to counter street harassment via live and digital training sessions.

Aziz urged her followers to play their part by taking training to help prevent street harassment as well.