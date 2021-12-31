Mir Punjabi Mela underway in Lahore

LAHORE – The 13th Mir Punjabi Mela began in Punjab’s capital on Friday to pay tribute to late literary great Prof Ali Arshad Mir.

Various sessions of literary discussions were held to open new aspect of Mir's poetry. Participants also shared their view on difficulties being faced by Punjabi literature and culture.

On the first day of the event, Professor Ali Arshad Mir Award was conferred on Zahid Zarpalvi, Riffat Waheed, Sabir Ali Sabir, Shabbir Shahid, Safdar Wamiq, Tajindar Harjeet, Dr. Muhammad Ayub in different categories including Poetry (Nazm & Ghazal),Prose, Translation, Research, Children literature and Religious literature.

An exhibition of art work by Abdul Mateen, Akram Warraich,Nauman Hashmi, Umar along with talented artists from Hunarkada was also held in the PILAC gallery.

Literary sessions, theatrical and Musical performances by Nooran Lal, Goshi Talib and Muslim Shagan are scheduled for the second day of the festival.