Mohammad Rizwan’s tableegh video takes internet by storm 

10:13 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
Mohammad Rizwan’s tableegh video takes internet by storm 
A video of Pakistan's brilliant wicketkeeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, has taken internet by storm, in which he was spotted preaching a group of people. 

The Pakistan’s opener can be seen in white Shalwar Kameez and a number of people gathered around him. He can be heard giving a lecture on Islam and its principles in Pashto language. 

The video is being widely shared on the social media, with people showering praises on him, but it is yet to confirm when the video was filmed. 

Last month, Rizwa’s video of offering prayers during the Pakistan vs India T20 World Cup also went viral on the internet.

Rizwan displayed impressive performance in the outgoing year 2021, and has been nominated for the ICC T20 Player of the Year 2021.

He also been nominated for s for Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy 'Cricketer of the Year' award.

