Nepra reduces electricity tariff
Web Desk
12:45 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has approved a reduction of 99 paisas per unit in electricity tariff.

According to the media reports, the approval was sanctioned in connection with adjustment in the last quarter of the 2021 financial year.

The Nepra on Friday forwarded its decision to the federal government for notification.

The three-month relief in power tariff, to be enforced from December 1, will bring in a saving of Rs22.45 billion for the public.

A couple of days earlier, the Nepra had reserved its decision on a request of the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) seeking raise in electricity tariff by Rs4.33 per unit. Nepra took up the CPPA plea during its hearing on Wednesday.

