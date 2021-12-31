Pakistan hikes petrol, diesel prices by Rs4 on New Year eve
11:19 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Friday night announced another hike in the prices of petroleum products.
According to a notification issued by the Finance Division, the price of petrol and high-speed diesel(HSD) will rise by Rs4 per litre for the first 15 days of January 2022.
The new prices would come into effect from January 1.
As per the notification, the price of kerosene has been increased by Rs3.95, and light diesel oil (LDO) by Rs4.15 per litre.
