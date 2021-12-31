Pakistan reports 515 new Covid-19 cases, 6 deaths

ISLAMABAD − At least six people died of the Covid-19 while 515 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Friday.

According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 28,927 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,295,376.

Pakistan conducted a total of 47,856 cases in the last 24 hours. The number of patients in critical care was 633. Around 406 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,256,337.

As many as 481,689 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 444,977 in Punjab, 181,370 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 108,618 in Islamabad, 33,633 in Balochistan, 34,660 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,429 in Gilgit-Baltistan.