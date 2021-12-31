PIA signs agreement with PITB to go paperless

12:35 AM | 31 Dec, 2021
PIA signs agreement with PITB to go paperless
Share

LAHORE – The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) to implement an e-filing and office automation system (e-FOAS) at the offices of the national flag carrier.

According to the MoU, the initiative allows departmental workflow automation, receipt and issuance management, e-noting and e-letter management using digital signatures, electronic record room and meeting scheduler. The system ensures efficiency, transparency and security and cuts administrative costs.

The MoU was signed by PITB Chairman Azfar Manzoor and PIA CEO Air Marshal (R) Arshad Malik at a ceremony at Arfa Software Technology Park in Lahore on Wednesday.

The PIA chief said, “E-FOAS will help in improving organisational efficiency through digitization of workflows leading to better communication and informed decision-making.” 

“E-FOAS is playing a vital role in performance improvement through digitisation of work processes for both the public sector and semi-government organizations. It aims at strengthening the organisations by supporting prompt internal and external communication, eliminating ambiguities and miscommunication ensuring smoother workflows and greater transparency,” the PITB chairman said. 

The PITB has also developed e-FOAS applications to access files on the go helping the management to stay connected and interactive in workflow processes. The integrated SMS and email gateways facilitate the users to send alerts and notifications instantly.

More From This Category
Pakistan Day parade to feature fly-past by ...
12:15 AM | 31 Dec, 2021
‘Tribute to Heroes’ – PTV to air ISPR ...
11:16 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
PM Imran breaks silence on Nawaz Sharif returning ...
10:47 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
Four dead, 14 injured in Quetta blast
10:20 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
Pakistan to lead Asia in mission against climate ...
09:57 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
Pakistan set to unveil first ecotourism village
09:24 PM | 30 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Areeba Habib looks stunning on her Mayun ceremony
05:20 PM | 30 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr