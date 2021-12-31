PIA signs agreement with PITB to go paperless

LAHORE – The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) to implement an e-filing and office automation system (e-FOAS) at the offices of the national flag carrier.

According to the MoU, the initiative allows departmental workflow automation, receipt and issuance management, e-noting and e-letter management using digital signatures, electronic record room and meeting scheduler. The system ensures efficiency, transparency and security and cuts administrative costs.

The MoU was signed by PITB Chairman Azfar Manzoor and PIA CEO Air Marshal (R) Arshad Malik at a ceremony at Arfa Software Technology Park in Lahore on Wednesday.

The PIA chief said, “E-FOAS will help in improving organisational efficiency through digitization of workflows leading to better communication and informed decision-making.”

“E-FOAS is playing a vital role in performance improvement through digitisation of work processes for both the public sector and semi-government organizations. It aims at strengthening the organisations by supporting prompt internal and external communication, eliminating ambiguities and miscommunication ensuring smoother workflows and greater transparency,” the PITB chairman said.

Punjab Information Technology Board (@PITB_Official) & #PIA sign an MOU to implement e-Filing & Office Automation System for fully automated filing and totally digitized record keeping for greater transparency & accountability. It is part of PIA's vision for paper-less workflow. pic.twitter.com/vARETbTZhT — PIA (@Official_PIA) December 29, 2021

The PITB has also developed e-FOAS applications to access files on the go helping the management to stay connected and interactive in workflow processes. The integrated SMS and email gateways facilitate the users to send alerts and notifications instantly.