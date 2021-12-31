PM Imran launches Naya Pakistan National Health Card in Punjab
02:22 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
PM Imran launches Naya Pakistan National Health Card in Punjab
LAHORE – Prime Minister Imran Khan formally started distribution of Naya Pakistan National Health Card for the entire Punjab in Lahore today (Friday).

Addressing the ceremony, the prime minister said the founding fathers of Pakistan demonstrated clearly in objective resolution that Pakistan would be an Islamic welfare state.

He said that the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) laid the foundation of welfare state in Madina.

The prime minister said that thirty million families of Punjab would be benefited through the project of distribution of health cards and the cost of the project is four hundred billion rupees.

Imran Khan congratulated the Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Provincial Health Minister Yasmeen Rashid and their team for the provision of Health insurance to the people of Punjab up to one million rupees annually.

Highlighting the benefits of health cards, the Prime Minister said that health cards will meet the health emergency of the marginalized section of the society. He further said that it will also help to strengthen the health structure of the country.

He said that networks of hospitals will be established under this health card scheme and the private sector will be incentivized through this project.

