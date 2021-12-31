PM Imran launches Naya Pakistan National Health Card in Punjab
Share
LAHORE – Prime Minister Imran Khan formally started distribution of Naya Pakistan National Health Card for the entire Punjab in Lahore today (Friday).
Addressing the ceremony, the prime minister said the founding fathers of Pakistan demonstrated clearly in objective resolution that Pakistan would be an Islamic welfare state.
He said that the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) laid the foundation of welfare state in Madina.
The prime minister said that thirty million families of Punjab would be benefited through the project of distribution of health cards and the cost of the project is four hundred billion rupees.
Imran Khan congratulated the Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Provincial Health Minister Yasmeen Rashid and their team for the provision of Health insurance to the people of Punjab up to one million rupees annually.
Highlighting the benefits of health cards, the Prime Minister said that health cards will meet the health emergency of the marginalized section of the society. He further said that it will also help to strengthen the health structure of the country.
He said that networks of hospitals will be established under this health card scheme and the private sector will be incentivized through this project.
PM Imran breaks silence on Nawaz Sharif returning ... 10:47 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday gave his two cents on media reports rife with news about the ...
- Why soil drenching is important in agriculture?12:06 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
- Why farm yard manure use is essential?08:49 AM | 25 Dec, 2021
- Understand your land and increase profit06:29 AM | 22 Dec, 2021
- MOU signed| Department of Irrigation under Department of Agriculture, ...08:48 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
- Crop Insurance: Farmer Friendly Program07:54 AM | 19 Dec, 2021
- vivo V23e Pakistan launch date tipped to be in early January04:37 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
-
-
- Win against India was most memorable moment of 2021: Babar Azam03:00 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- PM Imran launches Naya Pakistan National Health Card in Punjab02:22 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
-
- Hira Mani and Muneeb Butt pair up for upcoming drama 'Qismat'01:50 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Areeba Habib looks stunning on her Mayun ceremony05:20 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
- Top Viral Moments of 2021 in Pakistan07:00 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
- Sports Year Ender 2021: A glimpse at Pakistan’s historic moments07:30 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
- Pakistan’s Best Music Moments in 202107:50 PM | 28 Dec, 2021
- PM Imran is 2021's most admired man in Pakistan, YouGov survey shows09:53 AM | 15 Dec, 2021