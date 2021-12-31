PML-N’s Bilal Yasin wounded in Lahore ‘assassination bid’

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Bilal Yasin sustained bullet injuries after two unknown gunmen attacked him in an area of Lahore on Friday.

Yasin, who was elected to Punjab Assembly in 2018 election from PP-150, has been shifted to Mayo Hospital for treatment.

PML-N leader Azma Bukhari said that two masked men attacked the party leader and fled from the scene.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has also taken notice of the incident. He has directed the authorities to provide best medical facilities to the provincial lawmaker.

He also ordered the police to arrest the suspects as soon as possible.

More to follow...