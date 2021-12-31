PML-N’s Bilal Yasin wounded in Lahore ‘assassination bid’
Share
LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Bilal Yasin sustained bullet injuries after two unknown gunmen attacked him in an area of Lahore on Friday.
Yasin, who was elected to Punjab Assembly in 2018 election from PP-150, has been shifted to Mayo Hospital for treatment.
PML-N leader Azma Bukhari said that two masked men attacked the party leader and fled from the scene.
Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has also taken notice of the incident. He has directed the authorities to provide best medical facilities to the provincial lawmaker.
He also ordered the police to arrest the suspects as soon as possible.
More to follow...
- Why soil drenching is important in agriculture?12:06 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
- Why farm yard manure use is essential?08:49 AM | 25 Dec, 2021
- Understand your land and increase profit06:29 AM | 22 Dec, 2021
- MOU signed| Department of Irrigation under Department of Agriculture, ...08:48 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
- Crop Insurance: Farmer Friendly Program07:54 AM | 19 Dec, 2021
- PML-N’s Bilal Yasin wounded in Lahore ‘assassination bid’08:39 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- SBP announces bank holiday08:00 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Dazzling fireworks staged in Sydney as world begins welcoming New ...07:31 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
-
- Pakistan-China joint research chamber launched in Karachi, Beijing06:41 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- 'The show must go on' - Adnan Siddiqui bids farewell to 202104:00 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain recovering after being hospitalised in ...03:30 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Hira Mani and Muneeb Butt pair up for upcoming drama 'Qismat'01:50 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
-
- Top Viral Moments of 2021 in Pakistan07:00 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
- Sports Year Ender 2021: A glimpse at Pakistan’s historic moments07:30 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
- Pakistan’s Best Music Moments in 202107:50 PM | 28 Dec, 2021