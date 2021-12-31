SBP announces bank holiday on Jan 3
08:00 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed for public dealing on Monday, January 3, 2022, which will be observed as ‘Bank Holiday’.
All private and public banks / DFIs / MFBs shall, therefore, remain closed for public dealing on the aforementioned date, the central bank said in a press release.
However, employees of banks / DFIs / MFBs will attend the office as usual.
