08:00 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
SBP announces bank holiday on Jan 3
KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed for public dealing on Monday, January 3, 2022, which will be observed as ‘Bank Holiday’. 

All private and public banks / DFIs / MFBs shall, therefore, remain closed for public dealing on the aforementioned date, the central bank said in a press release.

However, employees of banks / DFIs / MFBs will attend the office as usual.

