'The show must go on' - Adnan Siddiqui bids farewell to 2021

Adnan Siddiqui has won numerous awards and has been praised for his stellar performances throughout his career but it's his larger than life persona that keeps on winning hearts.

Recently, the 52-year-old bid a bittersweet farewell to the year 2021 and penned a heartwarming note on his Instagram handle to delve into details about the ups and downs of the past year.

Sharing a detailed note, the Mom actor explained that 2021 had moments full of “sadness”, however, it had many precious moments full of joy and “creative fulfilment”.

“Bidding adieu to 2021, a year that was bittersweet for me. Resumed travel after more than a year-long hiatus, a refresher in the otherwise staid scenario. Took up writing once again, something that my father always wished I should be regular with, but work commitments didn’t allow me to be.”

“Glad that I am honouring his wishes. So there’s happiness, hope and creative fulfilment. 2021 brought some sadness too as I lost a few close cousins and friends. I’d, however, remember them with great fondness for [they] loved and lived life to the fullest.”

“A day to go before we enter into the New Year, parting shot on a filmy note: the show must go on.”, the Meray Paas Tum Hou actor concluded.

Earlier, Siddiqui was spotted in Dubai for Dubai Expo 2020 where he shared his perfect fan moment on social media handle with Bollywood composer and music maestro A R Rahman.