Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 31 December 2021
09:41 AM | 31 Dec, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 31 December 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 125,900 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 107,940 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 98,944 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs. 115,407.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 125,900 PKR 1,526
Karachi PKR 125,900 PKR 1,526
Islamabad PKR 125,900 PKR 1,526
Peshawar PKR 125,900 PKR 1,526
Quetta PKR 125,900 PKR 1,526
Sialkot PKR 125,900 PKR 1,526
Attock PKR 125,900 PKR 1,526
Gujranwala PKR 125,900 PKR 1,526
Jehlum PKR 125,900 PKR 1,526
Multan PKR 125,900 PKR 1,526
Bahawalpur PKR 125,900 PKR 1,526
Gujrat PKR 125,900 PKR 1,526
Nawabshah PKR 125,900 PKR 1,526
Chakwal PKR 125,900 PKR 1,526
Hyderabad PKR 125,900 PKR 1,526
Nowshehra PKR 125,900 PKR 1,526
Sargodha PKR 125,900 PKR 1,526
Faisalabad PKR 125,900 PKR 1,526
Mirpur PKR 125,900 PKR 1,526

