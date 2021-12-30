‘Tribute to Heroes’ – PTV to air ISPR documentary on Karakoram Highway
ISLAMABAD – PTV will broadcast "Karakoram Highway — Where Men and Mountains", a documentary film produced by the Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR) in association with Delirium Productions and Frontier Works Organization, on January 1.
It was announced by Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry in a tweet, stating that the documentary is a "tribute to our heroes".
Tribute to our Heroes::::: #KarakurmHighway pic.twitter.com/1T3TOWJ8Ip— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 30, 2021
The military's media wing released the trailer of the documentary, has been directed by Zohaib Pervaiz, on December 12.
Karakorum Highway (KKH), a 1300 kms long highway, a mammoth project which is often regarded as 8th wonder of the world. It is the emblem of Pak-China friendship, also known as “Friendship Highway”.
This herculean task has witnessed numerous sacrifices so much so that a famous proverb “A life lost every kilometer of the road” came into being.
KKH is the dream project of complete nation achieved through sacrifices rendered by 813 Pakistani's embracing martyrdom during the manifestation phase. These Martyrs include 567 military and 246 civilians. 982 Pakistani's have also suffered major injuries during the process.
To honour and recall the historical predicament, a documentary film “Where Men and Mountains Meet”, has been produced to showcase construction and completion of the project, ISPR said.
