Win against India was most memorable moment of 2021: Babar Azam
Web Desk
03:00 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
Share

LAHORE – In a special edition of the PCB Podcast, Pakistan captain Babar Azam reviews 2021 in which Pakistan won Test series against South Africa, Zimbabwe and Bangladesh, reached the semifinals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and had mixed results in the six ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League ODIs.

In 2021, Babar not only enhanced his reputation as an inspirational leader in the making, he also showed amazing consistency with the bat across all formats by scoring 416 runs in eight Tests, 405 runs in six ODIs and 939 runs in 29 T20Is.

Also featuring in the show are respected cricket commentators Ian Bishop of West Indies and New Zealand Simon Doull.

“Playing against Pakistan at that time was one of our toughest match-ups in international cricket,” Ian Bishop recalled as he heaped praise on Pakistan for regularly producing outstanding fast bowlers, which, in his views, will always make Pakistan highly competitive.

Simon Doull says when he first came to Pakistan in 1995, it was the excitement of touring another country, adding he enjoyed playing against the likes of Wasim Akram and Waqas Younis. The former fast bowler also shared his views on the quality of the Pakistan men’s team as well as the players the side boasts.

U19 Asia Cup: Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 22 runs ... 03:25 PM | 30 Dec, 2021

DUBAI – Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 22 runs to qualify for the final of the U19 Asia Cup in Dubai. Batting first, ...

More From This Category
U19 Asia Cup: Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 22 runs ...
03:25 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
Babar Azam among four nominees for ICC Men's ODI ...
03:18 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
Crowds to be back in 'full capacity' at PSL 2022: ...
09:52 AM | 30 Dec, 2021
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beat Northern to lift ...
09:33 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
New Year Polo Cup 2021: Remington Pharma win ...
07:57 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
U19 Asia Cup – Pakistan face off Sri Lanka in ...
08:59 PM | 29 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'The show must go on' - Adnan Siddiqui bids farewell to 2021
04:00 PM | 31 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr