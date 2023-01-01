Adnan Sami shares his inspiring weight loss journey

British-born Indian Singer Adnan Sami has been the center of attention for quite some time whether it is his bizarre jabs taken at Pakistanis or his jaw-dropping weight loss

The 51-year-old actor who had been struggling with obesity for many years finally shed weight to live a rather healthy and successful life, however, the Sun Zara singer has been accused of going under the knife for slenderizing in a short period of time. Sami recently cleared the air and suggested otherwise.

For starters, the Dheere Dheere Hua singer weighed 230 kilograms (506 lb) in 2006, putting his life at risk as his doctor had given him just six months to live. Sami claimed that he didn't need surgeries to assist with his weight loss rather dieting and exercise helped him lose 167 kilograms (368 lb) in just 16 months.

While social media users were shocked and stunned, to say the least, watching Sami's drastic change, many suggested that the singer went for liposuction. To bust the rumors, the Pall Do Pall Kay Hayn Andheray singer during a recent interview with Mashable India revealed how the help of his nutritionist and switching up his lifestyle helped him achieve his goal.

The Aaja Aaja singer said, “There is a tremendous question mark on how I lost weight. People thought I got some surgery or liposuction but it was done without any kind of surgical interference.”

Talking about his life back in 2006 and his doctor's ultimatum, Sami shared, “He told me the way you are leading your life, I wouldn’t be surprised if your parents find you dead in a hotel room in six months. My father was listening to this entire conversation. That evening he had a very emotional conversation with me. He said, ‘I have been through everything that you had to endure. I have been with you through thick and thin. I have always held your hand and have never asked you for anything. But I just have one request, you have to bury me. I cannot bury you, no father should bury his child.’”

Moved by his father's words, the Tere Pyaar Ka Chhaya crooner promised that he’d reduce his size, went to Texas, got himself a nutritionist, and changed himself completely.

On the work front, Sami's recent songs include Taron Bhari Hai Ye Raat Sajaan, Hota Hai Har Faisala Ek Second Mein, O Re Khuda, Bulbulliya, Sweeta, and Bhar Do Jholi Meri.