Adnan Sami shares his inspiring weight loss journey

British-born Indian Singer Adnan Sami has been the center of attention for quite some time whether it is his bizarre jabs taken at Pakistanis or his jaw-dropping weight loss
The 51-year-old actor who had been struggling with obesity for many years finally shed weight to live a rather healthy and successful life, however, the Sun Zara singer has been accused of going under the knife for slenderizing in a short period of time. Sami recently cleared the air and suggested otherwise.
For starters, the Dheere Dheere Hua singer weighed 230 kilograms (506 lb) in 2006, putting his life at risk as his doctor had given him just six months to live. Sami claimed that he didn't need surgeries to assist with his weight loss rather dieting and exercise helped him lose 167 kilograms (368 lb) in just 16 months.
While social media users were shocked and stunned, to say the least, watching Sami's drastic change, many suggested that the singer went for liposuction. To bust the rumors, the Pall Do Pall Kay Hayn Andheray singer during a recent interview with Mashable India revealed how the help of his nutritionist and switching up his lifestyle helped him achieve his goal.
The Aaja Aaja singer said, “There is a tremendous question mark on how I lost weight. People thought I got some surgery or liposuction but it was done without any kind of surgical interference.”
Talking about his life back in 2006 and his doctor's ultimatum, Sami shared, “He told me the way you are leading your life, I wouldn’t be surprised if your parents find you dead in a hotel room in six months. My father was listening to this entire conversation. That evening he had a very emotional conversation with me. He said, ‘I have been through everything that you had to endure. I have been with you through thick and thin. I have always held your hand and have never asked you for anything. But I just have one request, you have to bury me. I cannot bury you, no father should bury his child.’”
Moved by his father's words, the Tere Pyaar Ka Chhaya crooner promised that he’d reduce his size, went to Texas, got himself a nutritionist, and changed himself completely.
On the work front, Sami's recent songs include Taron Bhari Hai Ye Raat Sajaan, Hota Hai Har Faisala Ek Second Mein, O Re Khuda, Bulbulliya, Sweeta, and Bhar Do Jholi Meri.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 01, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|233.5
|235.75
|Euro
|EUR
|260.5
|263.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|296.6
|299.6
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.55
|69.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|65.1
|65.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|155.55
|156.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|603.5
|608
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|168.15
|169.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.51
|32.76
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.35
|32.70
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.99
|29.34
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.35
|2.40
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739.1
|744.1
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144.1
|145.3
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.48
|22.78
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|588.08
|592.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|167.97
|169.27
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.83
|22.13
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|242.75
|244.50
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.52
|6.62
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs185,200 on Sunday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 158,780. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 144,630 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 165,350.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Karachi
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Islamabad
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Peshawar
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Quetta
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Sialkot
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Attock
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Gujranwala
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Jehlum
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Multan
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Gujrat
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Nawabshah
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Chakwal
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Hyderabad
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Nowshehra
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Sargodha
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Faisalabad
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Mirpur
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
