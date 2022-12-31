Alizeh Shah jumps onto Lensa photo creation bandwagon

Lollywood diva Alizeh Shah is a sweet concoction of effervescence and innocence with her god-gifted talent of acting and she keeps her fans updated with adorable and quirky videos.

If you're looking to turn yourself into a Disney princess, the latest AI image-generating application, Lensa, with its cutting-edge technology of photo creativity is the answer.

Jumping onto the bandwagon, the Ehd e Wafa actress transformed her look and uploaded a series of images showing her hair in soft locks and a messy bun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Izzooo (@alizehshahofficial)

The 22-year-old actress carved her name as a niche in the industry with back-to-back blockbuster projects but the most pertinent known factor is her delicate beauty and ability to embody any character whether complex or round; an epitome of beauty with brains.

On the work front, Alizeh Shah and Sami Khan have made a comeback on screen with ARY Digital’s new drama serial Taqdeer.