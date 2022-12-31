Anoushay Abbasi shares her 2022 moments in year-end video

Lollywood diva Anoushay Abbasi shared a stylish recap of the year, showing off her suave year. The Raqs e Bismil actor looked back at some of her sweet memories from last year.

She gave fans a rare look at 2022 best moments via pictures. The model posted a series of memorable moments from 2022 on her Instagram feed, with her year in review featuring sweet moments with her friends and family.

"last day of 2022 Thank you for being there for me ya’ll," captioned the Prem Gali actress.

Anoushay is a talented and beautiful Pakistani actress, model and former VJ, who belongs to an artistic family. She made her debut in acting in 2010 in the drama serial ‘Mere Anganai Main.’ Despite playing supporting roles in each series, Anoushay has gained immense love and recognition from the audience.

On the work front, Anoushay Abbasi was recently seen in Bebasi, Benaam, Raqs e Bismil and Prem Gali.