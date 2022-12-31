Search

Immigration

Applying for British Tourist Visa? Here is a must-read guide to visit the UK

31 Dec, 2022
Applying for British Tourist Visa? Here is a must-read guide to visit the UK

LONDON - The Great Britain, as the name implies, is great in terms of quality of life, social security, education, scenic views and leisure and due to the same it attracts hundreds of people each year from abroad for sightseeing, studying, or work purposes. 

If you are from a developing country, you might need a visa for visiting the United Kingdom and there are multiple steps involved in securing that visa and land in the great land.

Types of UK visas as a tourist 

There are three types of short-term visas for travelling to the United Kingdom as under:

  • Standard Visitor Visa with a duration of stay of up to 6 months
  • Standard Visitor Visa for medical reasons with a duration of stay of up to 11 months
  • Standard Visitor visa for academics with a duration of stay of up to 12 months.

If you aspire to visit the UK for tourism, you should apply for the Standard Visitor Visa which is effective for six months. 

Let’s explore further on what you need for applying to visit the United Kingdom. 

Eligibility to Apply for British Tourist Visa

The following are a few benchmarks which are needed to be met if one wants a visa:

  • The passport should be valid for the entirety of the stay in the UK.
  • Applicants must be able to prove their intention of leaving the UK on expiry of their visa 
  • Applicants should prove that they are financially sound to support themselves and their families for duration of stay in the UK
  • Applicants should have evidence of their potential travel activity in the UK whether they are visiting for business or pleasure.

Application Process for British tourist visa

An online application form needs to be filled out with details like the tentative dates of travel, where you intend to stay, the total cost of the trip, annual income, and the names and dates of birth of your parents.

Depending upon your profile, you may be asked about your travel history, the contact details of your employer, your partner’s details, and the names, passport details, and addresses of any of family member in the UK.

After filling out the online application, appointment needs to be booked with your local visa application centre for the interview. Confirm the place where you are going to be interviewed so you can have enough time for travelling. 

You can submit the visa application online here.

Documents Required for British Tourist Visa

At the visa interview, you will be submitting all the documents/information proving your eligibility to apply for a British Standard Visitor Visa.

This includes:

  • Financial statements
  • Passport
  • Proof of accommodation
  • Details of your travel plan in the UK like the places you want to visit, events or meetings you want to attend, etc.
  • Biometric information i.e. your fingerprints and photographs taken at the visa application center.
  • Letter of invitation from a friend or relative if you intend to stay with them in the UK. Your sponsor or host must be a legal resident or citizen of the UK.
  • Receipt of the paid visa fee.
  • Translations of any of the above documents that are not in English or Welsh.

Citizens of certain countries- including Pakistan - are also required to submit the test results for Tuberculosis (TB). The complete list can be seen here.

If you are visiting the UK for academic or medical purposes you may be asked to provide additional relevant documents. The interviewer might ask you some questions regarding your application. Make sure that all the information you are providing is consistent with the documents you are submitting. Your visa application might be rejected if any irregularities are found or the visa centre gets to find that you are lying. 

Getting a decision on your application

You’ll get a letter or an email with the result of your application which will explain what you need to do next. In this regard, be sure to also check your spam or junk folder. If your application is successful, you’ll be given either:

  • a sticker (called a vignette) that goes in your passport - if you gave your biometric information at a visa application centre
  • access to view your immigration status information online - if you used the smartphone app to prove your identity

The vignette or online immigration status information will show:

  • The type of visa given (for example, a Student visa)
  • The dates for which your visa is valid (start date and end date)
  • The conditions of your visa

What are visa conditions

The conditions can restrict you from some activities. For example, they might say:

‘No access to public funds’ - you cannot claim benefits

‘No work’ - you cannot take paid or unpaid work in the UK

‘Restricted work’ - you can only work for your sponsor

Fee of British Tourist Visa

The fee of British tourist visa varies depending on your country of origin and type of visa. This can be calculated by visiting this link and entering details.

Working on British Tourist Visa

You must know that it is illegal to work while you are touring the United Kingdom on a visitor visa. 

When to apply

The British government has itself clarified some timeline for applying. According to the official guidelines, the earliest you can apply is usually:

  • 3 months before your planned travel date for visit visas
  • 3 months before your employment start date for most work visas
  • 6 months before your course start date for Student and Child Student visas

Daily Pakistan Global

