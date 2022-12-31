Applying for British Tourist Visa? Here is a must-read guide to visit the UK

LONDON - The Great Britain, as the name implies, is great in terms of quality of life, social security, education, scenic views and leisure and due to the same it attracts hundreds of people each year from abroad for sightseeing, studying, or work purposes.
If you are from a developing country, you might need a visa for visiting the United Kingdom and there are multiple steps involved in securing that visa and land in the great land.
Types of UK visas as a tourist
There are three types of short-term visas for travelling to the United Kingdom as under:
If you aspire to visit the UK for tourism, you should apply for the Standard Visitor Visa which is effective for six months.
Let’s explore further on what you need for applying to visit the United Kingdom.
Eligibility to Apply for British Tourist Visa
The following are a few benchmarks which are needed to be met if one wants a visa:
Application Process for British tourist visa
An online application form needs to be filled out with details like the tentative dates of travel, where you intend to stay, the total cost of the trip, annual income, and the names and dates of birth of your parents.
Depending upon your profile, you may be asked about your travel history, the contact details of your employer, your partner’s details, and the names, passport details, and addresses of any of family member in the UK.
After filling out the online application, appointment needs to be booked with your local visa application centre for the interview. Confirm the place where you are going to be interviewed so you can have enough time for travelling.
You can submit the visa application online here.
Documents Required for British Tourist Visa
At the visa interview, you will be submitting all the documents/information proving your eligibility to apply for a British Standard Visitor Visa.
This includes:
Citizens of certain countries- including Pakistan - are also required to submit the test results for Tuberculosis (TB). The complete list can be seen here.
If you are visiting the UK for academic or medical purposes you may be asked to provide additional relevant documents. The interviewer might ask you some questions regarding your application. Make sure that all the information you are providing is consistent with the documents you are submitting. Your visa application might be rejected if any irregularities are found or the visa centre gets to find that you are lying.
Getting a decision on your application
You’ll get a letter or an email with the result of your application which will explain what you need to do next. In this regard, be sure to also check your spam or junk folder. If your application is successful, you’ll be given either:
The vignette or online immigration status information will show:
What are visa conditions
The conditions can restrict you from some activities. For example, they might say:
‘No access to public funds’ - you cannot claim benefits
‘No work’ - you cannot take paid or unpaid work in the UK
‘Restricted work’ - you can only work for your sponsor
Fee of British Tourist Visa
The fee of British tourist visa varies depending on your country of origin and type of visa. This can be calculated by visiting this link and entering details.
Working on British Tourist Visa
You must know that it is illegal to work while you are touring the United Kingdom on a visitor visa.
When to apply
The British government has itself clarified some timeline for applying. According to the official guidelines, the earliest you can apply is usually:
