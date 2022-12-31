Army Chief lays stress on national consensus to steer Pakistan out of economic, security challenges

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir has underlined the need for a national consensus to steer Pakistan out of the current economic and security challenges, the military media wing said.

The top general was speaking as the Chief Guest at the Commissioning Parade of 118th Midshipmen and 26th Short Service Commission held at the Pakistan Naval Academy, in the port city of Karachi on Saturday (today).

COAS said the South Asian country is passing through one of her most critical junctures and mentioned the dire need for national accord by all stakeholders to cope with pile of challenges.

ISPR further mentioned that Gen Asim felicitated the commissioning term for the successful completion of training and becoming guardians of the maritime frontiers of Pakistan.

“Maritime domain is continuously shifting, mainly due to technological advancement, wherein only those navies would prevail and prove effective that would align with professionalism and modern trends of warfare,” COAS was quoted saying by the media wing.

He also appreciated Pakistan Naval Academy for imparting quality education not only to Pakistani cadets but also to cadets from friendly countries. He also conferred awards on cadets with exceptional performances.

Later, COAS visited Malir Garrison where he laid a floral wreath at the martyrs’ monument; he also addressed the officers of Karachi Corps, Rangers, and other CAFs at Malir Garrison.

Gen Asim was received by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi.