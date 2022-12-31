Search

Immigration

Asian Tourist hotspot mulls free Covid booster shots for travelers

Web Desk 08:44 PM | 31 Dec, 2022
Asian Tourist hotspot mulls free Covid booster shots for travelers

PHUKET - A southeast Asian country is mulling to offer free Covid booster dose to the incoming passengers as a goodwill gesture and to welcome the travelers.

The tourist hotspot, Thailand which welcomes hundreds of thousands of tourists is mulling the offer and a final decision would be made soon.

Thailand’s Minister of Tourism and Sports Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn is to convene a meeting on January 5th of three ministries to explore the possibility.

The relevant ministries are the Ministry of Transport, the Tourism Ministry and the Ministry of Public Health; all of these three ministries are under the control of the Bhumjaithai Party.

Thailand welcomed over 10 million tourists in 2022 on top of the fact that travel restrictions were in place due to Coronavirus. The country is aiming to raise the number to 20 million in 2023.

Immigration

China bound passengers from UAE to undergo Covid test

07:33 PM | 31 Dec, 2022

Applying for British Tourist Visa? Here is a must-read guide to visit the UK

06:39 PM | 31 Dec, 2022

Qatar resumes visa free entry for over 95 countries including Pakistan

04:53 PM | 30 Dec, 2022

Free parking, revised metro schedule - Here's how Dubai is welcoming New Year

10:55 PM | 29 Dec, 2022

US among other countries announce COVID restrictions for Chinese travelers

01:14 AM | 30 Dec, 2022

Hong Kong lifts Covid restrictions in major tourism push

09:48 PM | 28 Dec, 2022
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

#NewYear celebrations kick off as world rings in 2023 – ...

10:21 PM | 31 Dec, 2022

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – December 31, 2022

08:05 AM | 31 Dec, 2022

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 31, 2022 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 233.5 235.75
Euro EUR 260.5 263.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 296.6 299.6
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.55 69.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 65.1 65.7
Australian Dollar AUD 155.55 156.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 603.5 608
Canadian Dollar CAD 168.15 169.5
China Yuan CNY 32.51 32.76
Danish Krone DKK 32.35 32.70
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.99 29.34
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.35 2.40
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739.1 744.1
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 144.1 145.3
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.48 22.78
Omani Riyal OMR 588.08 592.58
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 167.95 169.27
Swedish Korona SEK 21.83 22.13
Swiss Franc CHF 242.75 244.50
Thai Bhat THB 6.52 6.62

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs184,100 on Saturday. 

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 157,840. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 143,530 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 164,750.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Karachi PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Islamabad PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Peshawar PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Quetta PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Sialkot PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Attock PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Gujranwala PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Jehlum PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Multan PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Bahawalpur PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Gujrat PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Nawabshah PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Chakwal PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Hyderabad PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Nowshehra PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Sargodha PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Faisalabad PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Mirpur PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Profile: Babar Azam

Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: