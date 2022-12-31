Asian Tourist hotspot mulls free Covid booster shots for travelers

PHUKET - A southeast Asian country is mulling to offer free Covid booster dose to the incoming passengers as a goodwill gesture and to welcome the travelers.

The tourist hotspot, Thailand which welcomes hundreds of thousands of tourists is mulling the offer and a final decision would be made soon.

Thailand’s Minister of Tourism and Sports Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn is to convene a meeting on January 5th of three ministries to explore the possibility.

The relevant ministries are the Ministry of Transport, the Tourism Ministry and the Ministry of Public Health; all of these three ministries are under the control of the Bhumjaithai Party.

Thailand welcomed over 10 million tourists in 2022 on top of the fact that travel restrictions were in place due to Coronavirus. The country is aiming to raise the number to 20 million in 2023.