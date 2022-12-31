Search

Lifestyle

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor set temperature soaring with bold photoshoot

Web Desk 03:42 PM | 31 Dec, 2022
Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor set temperature soaring with bold photoshoot
Source: Ayeza Khan (Instagram)

Lollywood diva Ayeza Khan has continued to enthrall us with her work on the silver screen. Apart from dazzling us with the various roles she plays on screen, Khan is also a fashionista.

Khan and Danish Taimoor have mastered the art to leave their fans awestruck with stunning portraits and romantic notes. This time around, the power couple is raising the temperature with their PDA-packed steamy romantic shoot.

Taking to Instagram, the Meray Paas Tum Hou star shared a thread of stunning portraits with her husband Danish Taimoor.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor tied the knot in 2014 and have two children daughter Hoorain, and son Rayan Taimoor.

The couple is set to star in a Ramadan 2023 serial, Chaand Tara. The series is set to be directed by Danish Nawaz and written by Saima Akram Chaudhry, the maestro of Ramadan serials.

Ayeza Khan shares sizzling photos with husband Dainsh Taimoor 

Lifestyle

Mehwish Hayat raises temperature with new viral video

01:57 PM | 31 Dec, 2022

Mehwish Hayat, Azfar Rehman set friendship goals

09:21 AM | 31 Dec, 2022

Actor Inayat Khan robbed at gunpoint in Karachi for fourth time

10:19 PM | 29 Dec, 2022

Did Ahsan Khan get a nose job done?

10:44 PM | 29 Dec, 2022

Actor and model Rubya Chaudhry ties the knot with Umair Dar

05:20 PM | 29 Dec, 2022

Amar Khan wants Lollywood to look up to Sanjay Leela Bhansali for inspiration

12:38 AM | 30 Dec, 2022
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Alizeh Shah jumps onto Lensa photo creation bandwagon

05:26 PM | 31 Dec, 2022

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – December 31, 2022

08:05 AM | 31 Dec, 2022

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 31, 2022 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 233.5 235.75
Euro EUR 260.5 263.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 296.6 299.6
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.55 69.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 65.1 65.7
Australian Dollar AUD 155.55 156.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 603.5 608
Canadian Dollar CAD 168.15 169.5
China Yuan CNY 32.51 32.76
Danish Krone DKK 32.35 32.70
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.99 29.34
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.35 2.40
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739.1 744.1
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 144.1 145.3
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.48 22.78
Omani Riyal OMR 588.08 592.58
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 167.95 169.27
Swedish Korona SEK 21.83 22.13
Swiss Franc CHF 242.75 244.50
Thai Bhat THB 6.52 6.62

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs184,100 on Saturday. 

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 157,840. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 143,530 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 164,750.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Karachi PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Islamabad PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Peshawar PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Quetta PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Sialkot PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Attock PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Gujranwala PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Jehlum PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Multan PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Bahawalpur PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Gujrat PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Nawabshah PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Chakwal PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Hyderabad PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Nowshehra PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Sargodha PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Faisalabad PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Mirpur PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Profile: Babar Azam

Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: