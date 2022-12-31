Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor set temperature soaring with bold photoshoot

Lollywood diva Ayeza Khan has continued to enthrall us with her work on the silver screen. Apart from dazzling us with the various roles she plays on screen, Khan is also a fashionista.

Khan and Danish Taimoor have mastered the art to leave their fans awestruck with stunning portraits and romantic notes. This time around, the power couple is raising the temperature with their PDA-packed steamy romantic shoot.

Taking to Instagram, the Meray Paas Tum Hou star shared a thread of stunning portraits with her husband Danish Taimoor.

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor tied the knot in 2014 and have two children daughter Hoorain, and son Rayan Taimoor.

The couple is set to star in a Ramadan 2023 serial, Chaand Tara. The series is set to be directed by Danish Nawaz and written by Saima Akram Chaudhry, the maestro of Ramadan serials.