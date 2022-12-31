'B team of imported government' - Imran Khan slams ECP for not holding LG polls in Islamabad

LAHORE – PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday lambasted the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for not holding local governments polls in the capital city despite orders from the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Taking to twitter, Khan said the ECP had once again proved that it was a “B team of imported government and its backer”.

The PTI chief, who has also been demanding fresh elections in the country, said the PDM was running away from the polls as it was fearful of the public.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan’s top electoral body and the federal government filed an intra-court appeal against the IHC’s ruling to conduct the Local bodies elections in the federal capital on December 31 (today).

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has made Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and Jamat-e-Islami and leaders respondents in the case.

A day earlier, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said they respected IHC’s ruling, but the elections would not be possible before four months.