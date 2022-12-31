Search

Ban imposed on pillion riding ahead of New Year’s eve reversed

01:04 PM | 31 Dec, 2022
Ban imposed on pillion riding ahead of New Year’s eve reversed
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – The Sindh government has withdrawn a ban on pillion riding on the eve of New Year, a day after the city administration announced the ban in the wake of security.  

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon in a tweet said: "Public message by the Government of Sindh: There is no ban on pillion riding on bikes in Karachi”.

"People may celebrate New year but it’s a humble request no areal firing, no blockages of roads and no one wheeling. Your security is our utmost priority," the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader added. 

A day earlier, the Karachi Commissioner announced the ban, saying the decision was taken on the recommendation of Karachi law enforcers.

A large number of citizens, mostly youth, flocked around Seaview on two-wheelers and cars, causing traffic jams and inconvenience to the residents.

