BBC ends Urdu Radio service in Pakistan after nearly 2 decades

The British Broadcasting Corporation has announced closing the Urdu radio service as it tries to move toward the latest mode of communication besides cutting annual expenditures.

Launched in 2004, BBC Urdu Radio service was followed by a large number of Pakistanis, who considered the platform as the most credible source for daily updates.

In a recent clip shared by Britain’s national broadcaster, it said the 2 decades-long journey of radio broadcasting in South Asian country comes to an end, and the last of the bulletins will be aired today.

BBC Urdu however revealed that the organisation is not ending its entire services in Pakistan, as it is moving to adopt innovative approaches to communicate with its audience, and will carry out journalistic duties in the coming years.

Earlier this year, the international news organisation revealed that radio broadcasts in at least 10 languages including Arabic, Persian, Chinese, and Bengali will cease in months to come.