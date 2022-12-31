China bound passengers from UAE to undergo Covid test

DUBAI - China bound passengers from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will have to take a Covid-19 PCR test from next week, it has been announced.

China is set to open up to the international travelers from January 8, lifting quarantine restrictions for inbound flights; however, starting January 8, 2023, China-bound travellers from the UAE will have to present a negative result from a PCR test taken 48 hours before boarding the flight.

The Consulate-General of the People’s Republic of China in Dubai said that those with negative test results shall make a health declaration to the China Customs before travelling without the need to apply for an HS/HDC QR Code from the Embassy or Consulate General of China in the UAE.

'Passengers with positive test results shall wait until the result is negative,' the consulate said in a statement on its website.

China has announced reopening of borders after nearly three years from January 8 as the country's National Health Commission downgraded Covid-19 from Class A to Class B, which means the requirement for quarantine has been dropped for the passengers. Currently, international travellers are required to quarantine upon arrival in China.

As per the new guidelines, China-bound passengers are required to submit their PCR test results within 48 hours prior to boarding a flight through the WeChat mini-programme Customs Pocket Declaration from January 8.

As China eases international travel restrictions on its citizens, countries like the US, India and others have started to ensure that the travelers coming from China are tested for Covid-19.