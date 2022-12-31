China bound passengers from UAE to undergo Covid test

DUBAI - China bound passengers from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will have to take a Covid-19 PCR test from next week, it has been announced.
China is set to open up to the international travelers from January 8, lifting quarantine restrictions for inbound flights; however, starting January 8, 2023, China-bound travellers from the UAE will have to present a negative result from a PCR test taken 48 hours before boarding the flight.
The Consulate-General of the People’s Republic of China in Dubai said that those with negative test results shall make a health declaration to the China Customs before travelling without the need to apply for an HS/HDC QR Code from the Embassy or Consulate General of China in the UAE.
'Passengers with positive test results shall wait until the result is negative,' the consulate said in a statement on its website.
China has announced reopening of borders after nearly three years from January 8 as the country's National Health Commission downgraded Covid-19 from Class A to Class B, which means the requirement for quarantine has been dropped for the passengers. Currently, international travellers are required to quarantine upon arrival in China.
As per the new guidelines, China-bound passengers are required to submit their PCR test results within 48 hours prior to boarding a flight through the WeChat mini-programme Customs Pocket Declaration from January 8.
As China eases international travel restrictions on its citizens, countries like the US, India and others have started to ensure that the travelers coming from China are tested for Covid-19.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 31, 2022 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|233.5
|235.75
|Euro
|EUR
|260.5
|263.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|296.6
|299.6
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.55
|69.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|65.1
|65.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|155.55
|156.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|603.5
|608
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|168.15
|169.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.51
|32.76
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.35
|32.70
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.99
|29.34
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.35
|2.40
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739.1
|744.1
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144.1
|145.3
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.48
|22.78
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|588.08
|592.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|167.95
|169.27
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.83
|22.13
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|242.75
|244.50
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.52
|6.62
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs184,100 on Saturday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 157,840. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 143,530 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 164,750.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Karachi
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Islamabad
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Peshawar
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Quetta
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Sialkot
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Attock
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Gujranwala
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Jehlum
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Multan
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Gujrat
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Nawabshah
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Chakwal
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Hyderabad
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Nowshehra
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Sargodha
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Faisalabad
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Mirpur
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.