Cristiano Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabian Football club Al Nassr after quitting Man United

RIYADH – One of the greatest footballers of all time Cristiano Ronaldo has joined the Saudi Arabian club team Al Nassr on a two-and-a-half years contract.

After leaving Manchester United in a controversial manner, the star player inked a contract and will receive €200m per annum which makes him the highest-paid player in the game.

Kingdom’s club shared a picture on social media in which the 37-year-old can be seen holding up the Al Nassr’s jersey. The club dubbed it “history in the making”, saying the world’s greatest athlete, officially signed for Al Nassr.

In a statement, the club said the Portugal captain expressed he is eager to experience a new football league in a different country. “The vision with which Al Nassr operates is very inspiring and I am excited to join my teammates. Let’s help the team together to achieve more success,” Ronaldo was quoted as saying.

Ronaldo previously refused a £305 million deal to join another Saudi team Al Hilal as he was doing good at Manchester United but things went sour as he exits Old Trafford following a series of explosive interviews.

Ronaldo joins the Arab nation’s club with a glittering spell as he is known for bagging two La Liga titles, two Spanish Cups, 3 Club World Cups, and four Champions League titles.