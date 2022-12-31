ECP files intra-court appeal against IHC’s verdict on Islamabad local bodies elections

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s top electoral body has filed an intra-court appeal against the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) decision to conduct the Local bodies elections in the federal capital on December 31 (today).

Reports in local media said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has made Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and Jamat-e-Islami and leaders respondents in the case.

The development comes as Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered ECP to conduct local bodies elections in the country’s federal capital today.

After Justice Arbab’s orders, ECP convened an emergency meeting on Friday and revealed that polls cannot be held as polling staff was on winter vacations.

Lately, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said they respected IHC’s ruling, but the elections would not be possible before four months.

