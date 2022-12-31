Search

PakistanTop News

ECP files intra-court appeal against IHC’s verdict on Islamabad local bodies elections

Web Desk 09:44 AM | 31 Dec, 2022
ECP files intra-court appeal against IHC’s verdict on Islamabad local bodies elections
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s top electoral body has filed an intra-court appeal against the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) decision to conduct the Local bodies elections in the federal capital on December 31 (today).

Reports in local media said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has made Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and Jamat-e-Islami and leaders respondents in the case.

The development comes as Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered ECP to conduct local bodies elections in the country’s federal capital today.

After Justice Arbab’s orders, ECP convened an emergency meeting on Friday and revealed that polls cannot be held as polling staff was on winter vacations.

Lately, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said they respected IHC’s ruling, but the elections would not be possible before four months.

More to follow...

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi airports to be outsourced to cut costs

10:07 AM | 31 Dec, 2022

Islamabad bans pillion riding on New Year eve

09:07 PM | 30 Dec, 2022

Security in Islamabad further tightened amid threat of another suicide attack

06:31 PM | 30 Dec, 2022

IHC orders ECP to hold LG polls in Islamabad tomorrow

05:45 PM | 30 Dec, 2022

Supreme Court dismisses Imran Khan’s appeal in Shehbaz Sharif defamation suit

09:27 AM | 30 Dec, 2022

Winter holidays extended for Islamabad schools for one week

01:39 PM | 29 Dec, 2022
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

‘Turgutreis-VII’: Pakistan, Turkish warships conduct naval drills ...

11:28 AM | 31 Dec, 2022

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – December 31, 2022

08:05 AM | 31 Dec, 2022

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 31, 2022 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 233.5 235.75
Euro EUR 260.5 263.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 296.6 299.6
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.55 69.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 65.1 65.7
Australian Dollar AUD 155.55 156.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 603.5 608
Canadian Dollar CAD 168.15 169.5
China Yuan CNY 32.51 32.76
Danish Krone DKK 32.35 32.70
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.99 29.34
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.35 2.40
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739.1 744.1
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 144.1 145.3
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.48 22.78
Omani Riyal OMR 588.08 592.58
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 167.95 169.27
Swedish Korona SEK 21.83 22.13
Swiss Franc CHF 242.75 244.50
Thai Bhat THB 6.52 6.62

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs184,100 on Saturday. 

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 157,840. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 143,530 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 164,750.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Karachi PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Islamabad PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Peshawar PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Quetta PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Sialkot PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Attock PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Gujranwala PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Jehlum PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Multan PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Bahawalpur PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Gujrat PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Nawabshah PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Chakwal PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Hyderabad PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Nowshehra PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Sargodha PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Faisalabad PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080
Mirpur PKR 184,100 PKR 2,080

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Profile: Babar Azam

Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: