How many eclipses will take place in 2023?

KARACHI – Pakistan Meteorological Department revealed on Saturday that there will be four cclipses – two lunar and two solar during the year 2023.

The first eclipse of year will be solar it will take place on April 20 and it will not be visible in Pakistan. The path of totality passes over North West Cape, a remote peninsula of Western Australia. Partially it will be visible in South/East Asia, Australia, Pacific, Indian Ocean and Antarctica.

The second eclipse will be lunar and it will occur between May 5 and 6. The Met office said it will be visible in Pakistan.

“It will be visible from South/East Europe, Much of Asia, Australia, Africa, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, and Antarctica,” read the official statement.

Annular eclipse of sun will occur on October 14 and 15, and it will not be visible in Pakistan. The eclipse will be visible in parts of the Yucatán peninsula in southwestern Mexico and several Central American countries, including Belize, Honduras, and Panama. It will then sweep across central Colombia and a large stretch of northern Brazil before coming to an end in the Atlantic Ocean, just off Natal Brazil.

The partial eclipse of moon will take place on October 28 and 29, 2023. It will be visible from Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, North America, North/East South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Arctic and Antarctica.