Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi airports to be outsourced to cut costs

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has decided to outsource operations of the Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi airports in a move to cut costs amid dilapidating economy and to provide better services to passengers.

A press release issued by PM house sad Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday chaired a meeting to discuss matters about the aviation sector and decided to hire the services of operators of international repute to run airports in the three cities.

The premier directed institutions to take steps in the process of outsourcing airports, with a special focus on transparency. A special committee will work in this regard which will be spearheaded by PM himself.

Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Law and Justice Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, and other officials will be part of the committee.

It further mentioned that the operators would help run the major airports for around 25 years. At first, Jinnah International Karachi and Islamabad International airports will be outsourced under a public-private partnership.

PM also exchanged views on new aircraft being added to the fleet of the national flag carrier.

During the meeting, PM also commended Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq and related officers in light of Pakistan International Airlines’ revenue.