Mehwish Hayat raises temperature with new viral video

Lollywood diva Mehwish Hayat never missed a chance to entertain her admirers.
Her bold persona and glamorous looks are the reasons why her massive fan following has fallen head over heels for her.
This time, the Punjab Nahi Jaungi star flaunted aesthetic flamboyance in a new viral reel on Instagram. With Genjutsu Beats Ça flingue in background, Mehwish was filmed in a polka-dotted monotone dress as she looks sharp and splendid.
Her clip amassed thousands of reactions and garnered mixed reactions from desi social media users.
Here's how people reacted:
This year, the Pakistani diva made her Hollywood debut with the action fiction series Ms Marvel and has been lauded for her spectacular performance.
She rose to fame in Meray Katil Meray Dildar and earned nominations for best actress for Kami Reh Gai. Some of her noted work includes Phir Chand Pe Dastak, Dil Lagi, Na Maloom Afraad, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, Actor in Law, and Punjab Nahi Jaungi.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 31, 2022 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|233.5
|235.75
|Euro
|EUR
|260.5
|263.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|296.6
|299.6
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.55
|69.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|65.1
|65.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|155.55
|156.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|603.5
|608
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|168.15
|169.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.51
|32.76
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.35
|32.70
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.99
|29.34
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.35
|2.40
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739.1
|744.1
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144.1
|145.3
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.48
|22.78
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|588.08
|592.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|167.95
|169.27
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.83
|22.13
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|242.75
|244.50
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.52
|6.62
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs184,100 on Saturday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 157,840. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 143,530 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 164,750.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Karachi
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Islamabad
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Peshawar
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Quetta
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Sialkot
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Attock
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Gujranwala
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Jehlum
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Multan
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Gujrat
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Nawabshah
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Chakwal
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Hyderabad
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Nowshehra
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Sargodha
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Faisalabad
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
|Mirpur
|PKR 184,100
|PKR 2,080
