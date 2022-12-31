Mehwish Hayat raises temperature with new viral video

Lollywood diva Mehwish Hayat never missed a chance to entertain her admirers.

Her bold persona and glamorous looks are the reasons why her massive fan following has fallen head over heels for her.

This time, the Punjab Nahi Jaungi star flaunted aesthetic flamboyance in a new viral reel on Instagram. With Genjutsu Beats Ça flingue in background, Mehwish was filmed in a polka-dotted monotone dress as she looks sharp and splendid.

Her clip amassed thousands of reactions and garnered mixed reactions from desi social media users.

This year, the Pakistani diva made her Hollywood debut with the action fiction series Ms Marvel and has been lauded for her spectacular performance.

She rose to fame in Meray Katil Meray Dildar and earned nominations for best actress for Kami Reh Gai. Some of her noted work includes Phir Chand Pe Dastak, Dil Lagi, Na Maloom Afraad, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, Actor in Law, and Punjab Nahi Jaungi.